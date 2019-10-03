Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan women cricket team’s key all-rounder Nida Dar has made history as she has signed a deal with Sydney Thunders for the Australian Women’s Big Bash League, scheduled to be held from October 28 to December 8.

Nida, who will depart for Australia on October 5, has become the first Pakistani woman cricketer to represent Sydney Thunders. Pakistan women head coach Mark Coles has played an instrumental role in helping the all-rounder secure the agreement. She will miss Bangladesh women cricket team’s tour of Pakistan, which will begin from October 26, due to her commitment to play in the league.

It is for the first time that a key player has given preference to the international league over the national team matches. It is pertinent to mention here that during the national team’s last series against South Africa, Nida had played instrumental role in defeating the opponents.

It is not understandable that on what grounds, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued NOC to the player and why the national team wasn’t given importance? Bangladesh are coming to play a series, but at that time, when every player dreams of representing the national team in front of local crowd, the PCB allowed Nida to skip the home matches and play in the international league. Whenever a female player gets an opportunity to earn money, she turns her back on the country and prefers to play in international leagues. Nida has made it clear to the PCB that she would not be available for the national team during Bangladesh tour. Another point to ponder over here is that whether Coles is the national team coach or an agent for players to arrange agreements for them.

If a head coach allows a player to skip national duty and plays pivotal role in arranging her agreement, then what would be the message for other players? The circumstances show that the PCB is not taking the visitors seriously. The PCB must answer this simple question and take stern action to avoid such things in future.