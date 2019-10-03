Share:

LAHORE - The PML-N-led opposition in Punjab Assembly has submitted requisition to convene the Assembly session to discuss the issues related to dengue outbreak, deteriorating law and order situation, price hike and Kashmir situation. The session is likely to be convened on October 15 or before this date as the Speaker is bound to call the session within 14 days of submission of the requisition. A session convened on the demand of the Opposition usually does not last more than a day. The PML-N has plans to grill the government over its failure to control dengue, the alleged poor law and order situation, non-issuance of production orders of its detained MPAs, price hike and other issues in the upcoming session.