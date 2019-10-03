Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam arranged a dinner in honor of Michael Holding, renowned cricketer fast bowler from the West Indies at the IG House.

Talking to Michael Holding on the occasion, IGP Sindh said, “I am your huge fan and your presence here today is a great pleasure not only to me but also to the Sindh police officers.” Whenever the return of international cricket to Pakistan and Sindh become a part of history, it will include the Sri Lankan cricket team, the international cricketers playing in Pakistan Super League as well as the names of former great cricketers and today’s commentators.

Holding thanked IGP Sindh and other senior police officers for organising a dinner and said he felt like living in his own country.

He said that people of Pakistan love cricket very much and respect cricketers. I want to send a message to the cricketers of the world that they should come to Pakistan to see the passion and enthusiasm of cricket fans here.

He said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and the province of Sindh is peaceful.

He expressed the hope that the series of Sri Lanka and Pakistan will path way for the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan.

Leading cricketers including Shahid Afridi, Faisal Iqbal as well as former squash world champions Jehangir Khan, commentators Mujahid Chishti, Sikandar Bakht, Yahya Husseini, Mirza Iqbal Baig, and senior police officers including Additional IGPs of Karachi, CTD, Special Branch, DIGPs of East, West and other zones were also present.