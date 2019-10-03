Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to continue moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from Indian yoke.

Addressing a ceremony held here in connection with distribution of compensation cheques to earthquake victims in Mirpur on Wednesday, Dr Firdous declared that no effort would be spared for the complete rehabilitation of earthquake affected people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

She said that an effective and realistic rehabilitation roadmap would be prepared for the quake affected areas after assessment of the damages caused by the quake.

The Special Assistant said that in the first phase, the federal and Azad Kashmir governments each would provide Rs0.5 million to the heirs of those killed in the calamity.

She pointed out that no amount is sufficient to compensate for the lost life and the financial assistance is only to enable the families to start afresh their lives.

She informed the seriously injured one hundred and fifty people are being provided with compensation of Rs100,000 and Rs50,000 would be provided to six hundred other injured people.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a list of one thousand fully damaged houses has been prepared whose owner would be provided with Rs200,000 each in the first phase. “Rs100,000 will be provided to the owners of 2,300 houses, partially damaged in the quake while 1,256 houses which were marginally damaged will be provided with Rs50,000 each,” the SAPM detailed.

The special assistant to PM said the federal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the Azad Kashmir government to complete the process of rehabilitation of quake affected families. She appreciated the efforts of armed forces for the rescue and relief of the victims.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan feels and shares the pain, agony and difficulties of the quake victims and all out efforts would be made to restore normalcy in the lives of affected families.

Addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to PM on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar said the government would provide all possible assistance to the quake-affected people.

She said it would be ensured that food reaches every quake victim.

“We are standing by the quake-hit people in this difficult time,” she declared, adding that she along with NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal would survey the quake-affected areas to determine the needs of the victims.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDMA chairman said that efforts are underway to provide facilities to the people affected by earthquake.

He said they would not rest until complete rehabilitation of the quake victims.

He said they would observe National Resilience Day on eighth of this month with the quake-affected people in Mirpur.

Earlier, the SAPM on information and broadcasting Wednesday visited the badly-damaged broadcasting house of Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur. She went round all blocks of the complex badly damaged in recent deadly earthquake that left the entire building totally useless.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that the government is committed to strengthen Azad Kashmir Radio as it is voice of the State.

She also took part in the live program of Pahari language which is being broadcast from the tent studio set up at an open place on the premises of the BH.

Talking about Kashmir issue, she said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan assured the people of Kashmir that entire Pakistan is with them at every forum.

TRAIN CRUSHES MAN TO DEATH

A man was crushed to death under train and a youth injured after they fell on track while taking selfie here on Wednesday.

According to details, Mubeen 19, and 30-year-old Zaheem Abbass Shah was busy in taking selfi at Gujrat Service More when they fell on track and crushed under train.

Zaheem Shah died in the incident while Mubeen was critically injured and rushed to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a sharp-edged steel rod of main gate of government high school Chak 269/GB, Rajana injured a 6th class student Mubashir when he tried to come out of school during working hours on Wednesday through crossing the closed gate.