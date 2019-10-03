Share:

A study states that Pakistan will be in the world's top 10 for most obese nations in the world by 2030.

According to the study, an estimated 5,412,457 children are expected to grow obese in Pakistan, making the country take ninth place on the World Obesity Index.

On the index, the top three are China, India, and the United States respectively.

“Without substantial interventions to prevent and treat childhood obesity, the numbers of school-age children and adolescents living with obesity is predicted to rise from the current estimates of around 150 million worldwide to over 250 million by 2030,” says the Atlas of Child Obesity released in October this year.

Poor healthcare and nutrition is blamed by experts and medical officers for the expected projection. Grease-heavy and packed with carbohydrates, Pakistani diets have little potential of changing in the coming years to remedy this projection. Inactive lifestyles, especially among women, have also been cited as a problem particular to the Pakistani population.