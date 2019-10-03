Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan national team’s head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has named a 16-member squad for three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka to be played here from 5 to 9 October.

From the ODI side presently in Karachi, there are three changes. Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal and Faheem Ashraf have replaced Abid Ali, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq, said Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman here on Wednesday.

“Ahmed last featured in a T20I in June 2018 against Scotland, while Umar’s last appearance in the same format was in September 2016 against the West Indies. Faheem last played for Pakistan in a five-match away ODI series against England in May this year,” he said.

“Imam has been left out of the T20I side due to an injury in his left-hand, which he sustained while fielding in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Monday. He is also unavailable for selection for the third ODI on Wednesday.”

Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Babar Azam (vc), Ahmed Shehzad, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Umar Akmal, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.