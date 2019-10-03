Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed the commitment for timely completion of CPEC related projects. Presiding over a meeting here on Wednesday to review progress on the corridor projects and cooperation with China in other sectors of the economy, the prime minister said the CPEC was manifestation of Pakistan-China friendship. The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that his upcoming visit to China and talks with the Chinese leadership would prove to be vital to further promote and strengthen relations between the two countries. On the occasion Minister for Planning Khusro Bakhtiar briefed the meeting about the ongoing CPEC projects and the measures being taken to fast track of implementation. Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad briefed the meeting about the ML-1 project and its benefits for the country.