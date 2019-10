Share:

Karachi - The Pakistan Media Development Foundation(PMDF)is proud to be part of an acclaimed event i.e 48th Flag Expo by organising International Media Conference(IMC)2019. The 48th Flag Expo is being organised by Aspire World Investment (AWI) on the occasion of 48th National Day of UAE in Dubai from 2nd to 4th December 2019, which would be participated by 48 countries of the World.