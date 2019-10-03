Share:

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on information has said why a political figure is not feeling pulse of the people.

She held that two political parties want to use Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the altar of their personal interests.

She said in a twitter “ “Maulana Sahb, please beware of their designs. Dissension among them bears testimony the two parties PPP and PML-N want to use shoulder of Maulan Fazlur Rehman. These two parties are doing politics with Maulana Fazlur Rehman to serve their personal interests.

She remarked “ Maulana has remained Kashmir committee chairman. Now time has come to retire debt of protocol and privileges. I advise Maulana Sahb to raise his voice for the oppressed Kashmiris and target fascist Modi.