Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (R) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that visiting Sri Lankan team players and officials are also guest of Punjab Police besides Pakistani nation and assured them of best security arrangements utilizing all available resources for their security.

The IG Punjab said this while chairing a meeting at Central Police Office regarding security of Pak Sri Lanka cricket matches. Addl IG Operations Inam Ghani, Addl IG D and I Azhar Hameed Khokhar, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG IT Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Legal Jawad Ahmad Dogar, DIG Operations Captain (R) Atta Muhammad, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Logistics Rai Babar Saeed, DIG IAB Ahsan Yunus and AIG Operations Imran Kishwar with other officers were present in the session.

The IGP emphasized upon officers that during the security arrangements, it must be ensured that the citizens are least bothered by traffic management and blockade of routes. “Close monitoring of hotel, stadium and routes of teams should be ensured by safe city cameras whereas snipers must be deputed on rooftops of those buildings lying in the way from airport to hotel and stadium as well at different positions.”

He added that CCPO Lahore along with other senior officers should inspect security arrangements and also brief the deputed officials along with provision of food to them on time.

A detailed discussion regarding security of Pak-Sri Lanka matches at Gaddafi Stadium was discussed during the session.

In the meeting, CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, while briefing to IG Punjab, said that as per the security of PSL matches, this time also proper security arrangements are being done for players and also for cricket fans, who will come to enjoy the matches so that they may fully encourage the players.

The IG Punjab said that an uninterrupted and efficient plan of patrolling by Dolphin, Peru and other patrolling forces should be devised and monitoring officers sitting in safe city head office should keep the field officers and officials fully aware of the situation.

He said that search, sweep and combing operations should be conducted at Ferozewala, Band Road, Slums, Bus Stations, Hotels and Inns for security arrangements and if resources are required regarding security measures then central police office should be contacted immediately.