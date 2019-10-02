Share:

17 held during drive against drug peddlers

RAWALPINDI - Police during a drive against drug mafia arrested 17 persons and seized 7,730 grams of chars, 200 grams of ice and 90 litres alcohol. Cases were registered against the accused while further investigation is underway, the spokesman said.

In yet another action, a police team rounded up 2 youngsters on charges of eve teasing and registered a case against them. The arrests were made outside girls’ college in Kahuta while the accused were identified as Shams and Kamran. SP Saddar Division Rai Mazhar briefed CPO that the detainees were active members of a 444 gang and involved in misbehaving with college and school girls in the area. He said police have registered case against them.

563 VIPs fined during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD -Remaining steadfast to one of the basic objectives of eliminating VIP culture, the Islamabad Traffic Police fined 563 VIPs including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats during the current year.

“Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country,” SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said on Wednesday. He said that performance of traffic police personnel was being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it. As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of ITP on January 28, 2006, the SSP (Traffic) said, its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 563 VIPs on traffic rules’ violation during the ongoing year. The VIPs fined during the ongoing year included 22 MNAs/MPAs, eight Senators, seven army officials, 118 government officials, 246 senior police officers, 59 diplomats, 59 media persons and six Judiciary officers among others.

“Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our duty to save his or her life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” the SSP maintained. He said that the ITP would provide maximum facilities to road user and will ensure safe travel on capital roads.

Farrukh Rasheed said that fine tickets are issued not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to make citizens more law abiding to ensure safety to their own lives on roads. He said that ITP personnel will continue their efforts for ensuring safe road environment in the Capital and urged the people to cooperate with them to make this city accident-free.