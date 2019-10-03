Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday appointed off-spinner Rameen Shamim as national women’s team captain for this month’s ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019, which will be held in Colombo from 22 to 27 October. Rameen played four T20Is on the recent tour to South Africa and inspired PCB Blasters to National Triangular One-Day Women’s Cricket Championship title in Lahore last month, said PCB spokesman. “Pakistan will open their campaign on 22 October when they will take on Sri Lanka, while they will meet Bangladesh on the following day before taking on India on 25 October. The top two sides will contest the 27 October final,” he said. “According to the tournament regulations, 11 squad members must be born on or after 1 September 1996, while in the playing line-up, a team can field a maximum of three players over 23 years of age,” he added. Apart from Rameen, other international players in the side are 17-year-old Fatima Sana Khan, who made her debut in South Africa, Javeria Rauf, Maham Tariq, Nashra Sandhu and Muneeba Ali. Following the Bangladesh series, Pakistan have to feature in the final two rounds of the ICC Women’s Championship before they fly off to Australia to participate in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 from 21 February to 8 March. To prepare the side for the Colombo tournament, a training camp will be set-up at the High Performance Centre in Multan from 5 October.

PAKISTAN SQUAD: Rameen Shamim (capt), Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Huraina Sajid, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Noren Yaqoob, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tuba Hassan and Waheeda Akhter. RESERVES: Ayesha Naz, Natalia Parvaiz, Soha Fatima and Syed Khadija Chishti.

PLAYER SUPPORT PERSONNEL: Shahid Anwar (coach), Waqar Orakzai (assistant coach), Sajida Fajar (physiotherapist), Taimoor Mehmood (trainer), analyst (tbc).

SCHEDULE:

22 Oct Pakistan v Sri Lanka

23 Oct Pakistan v Bangladesh

25 Oct Pakistan v India

27 Oct Final