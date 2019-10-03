Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rupee gains 2 paisas against dollarThe exchange rate of rupee against US dollar gained 2 paisas on Wednesday and was traded at Rs156.34 against Rs156.36 on the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reorted Wednesday. However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs156.1 and Rs156.6. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.26 and was traded at Rs170.63 against the last closing of Rs170.37. The exchange rate of Japanese Yen also increased by 1 paisa and was traded at Rs1.45 against Rs 1.44, whereas decrease of Rs 0.56 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.32 as compared to last closing of Rs191.88. Exchange rates of UAE Dirham decreased by 1 paisa and was traded at Rs42.56 whereas Saudi Rayal remained stable at Rs41.68.