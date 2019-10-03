Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution to condemn what the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) called ‘the federal government’s intention to alter the limits of Sindh province’ amid protest and boycott by allies in the centre — Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio of the PPP presented the resolution on supplementary agenda as the Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani allowed him by suspending all other business. “This House vehemently condemns the intentions on the part of the federal government for altering the limits of the province of Sindh. This step will indeed be tantamount to betraying the purpose of the federalism and against the wishes of the people of Sindh. Further, Article 239(4) requires that the same bill shall be passed by the respective provincial assembly with 2/3rd majority for any such change. Hence, this move is rejected by the people of Sindh. The public-representatives of this house recommend the Government of Sindh to approach the Federal Government to avoid any such move which may be detrimental to the very spirit of federalism. This House further recommends that the Federal Government instead of playing divisive politics, should extend all possible cooperation to the Government of Sindh for the welfare of the people of Sindh in the light of historic 18th Constitutional amendment,” the resolution read.

Minister for Information Saeed Ghani said that MQM-P lawmaker presented a bill in the National Assembly to remove clause 4 of Article 239 of Constitution that pertains to geographical alteration in the provinces’ limits, adding that his party would oppose any move that leads to division of Sindh.

“After its failure in the provincial assembly, the MQM-P is trying to achieve its ulterior motives at the National Assembly. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs belonging to the PTI didn’t oppose the bill whereas its other allies also remained silent,” he added.

Ghani was of the view that only the elected representatives of Sindh have the right to decide its fate. “It is an old practice of MQM-P that they conspired against the province first and then pretend as if Sindh is their motherland,” he added.

He said that the MQM-P wanted changes in Sindh’s territorial boundaries but this was not possible without the will of the provincial government.

Ghulam Qadir Chandio, the mover of the resolution, said that similar circumstances that led to creation of Bangladesh were being produced, wondering that some hidden forces were trying to split the country.

‘PPP is trying to conceal its corruption’

Opposition Leader Firdaus Shamim Naqvi said that the bill was not passed by the National Assembly but was just sent to the standing committee for deliberation as per the democratic norms. He said that the PPP was trying to conceal its corruption through such resolutions.

On the Speaker Durrani’s remarks that he would have not allowed the bill even to be tabled in the house if he was the National Assembly Speaker, Naqvi said, ‘You never performed your duty as per the democratic norms’. “I would prefer to be killed but won’t let anyone to divide Sindh,” Durrani replied. Opposition Leader was still on the floor when the Speaker put the resolution to the house on which the lawmakers belonging to PTI and MQM-P boycotted the proceedings.

Later, the resolution was adopted amid ‘Marsoon Marsoon Sindh Na Desoon’ (We will die but won’t give Sindh) slogans by the PPP members.

‘It was PPP who tried to divide Sindh’

Speaking on the resolution, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of the Grand Democratic Alliance said that no one could dare to divide Sindh. “The PPP had tried to divide Sindh along with the MQM-P in the past but it was Pir Pagara who opposed their nefarious designs,” she added. Nusrat said the PPP was its way to play ‘Sindh Card’ yet another time, adding that province cannot be divided until a single GDA member is alive.

The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s Syed Abdul Rasheed said efforts may be taken for creation of new units on administrative basis but his party believed that there was no such need right now. He also urged the provincial government to empower the local bodies to avert new units’ demand. “Local governments should be empowered to resolve issues at grassroots level as dummy bodies are not going to help the people cause,” he added.