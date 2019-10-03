Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad has decided to host a conference on governors from Islamic states on Kashmir and Palestine and promotion of trade between Muslim countries. Turkish Konya province governor Cuneyit Orhan called on Punjab Governor on Wednesday. He was accompanied by Secretary General Konya Metropolitan Municipal Authority MR Ercan Uslo , Chairman CCI Konya MR Abdussettar Yarar , Director of Tourism and Culture Memis Kutukuc , Businessman Mustafa Ar, Executive Assistant Konya Adam Akus and other investors. Bilateral relations of Pakistan and Turkey, Kashmir issue, regional situation and promotion of trade came under discussion in the meeting. The governor of Konya appreciated Sarwar for summoning a conference and assured his full support and cooperation. Later, Punjab governor accompanied Governor of Konya on a visit to Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry. President of LCCU Irfan Iqbal Shiekh and other office holders welcomed both the governors and held a meeting for two hours over the issues of trade between Turkey and Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Sarwar said that the trade between Turkey and Pakistan had been minimal compared to the warmness of relations between the two countries. But now the traders and investors of both countries were connecting with each other and consequently both countries will come closer in term of trade, he added.