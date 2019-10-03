Share:

PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry(SCCI), President, Maqsood Anwar has called for broadening of the tax base, reducing the rate and not putting further burden on the existing tax payers. He said the tax system should be made more simple and easy aimed to increase the government’s revenue. He called for formulating economic policies in consultation with chambers and business community to give boost to trade and business as well as enhance export to stabilize the country’s economy. This he said while addressing a delegation of 46th Commerce and Trade Group probationary officers led by PITAD Director Admin, Fawad Hassan here at chamber house on Wednesday. In the meeting besides the SCCI vice presidents Shahid Hussain, and Jalil Jan, former president Faiz Muhammad, members of chamber executive committee, Sadiq Amin, Sherbaz Bilour, former chairman APCEA Manzoor Elahi, etc and TDAP officials were present. The Chamber president stressed the need of industrialisation, enhancement of export, consistent economic policies and reforms in existing tax-system in consultation with business community.