In a Times article, American actor and singer Selena Gomez has revealed that her family, which was previously thought to be of Hispanic origin, entered and became United States citizens illegally.

The 27 year old celebrity spoke about the history of her family and how they entered the United States through the Mexican border.

"In the 1970s, my aunt crossed the border from Mexico to the United States hidden in the back of a truck. My grandparents followed, and my father was born in Texas soon after,” she said.

“In 1992, I was born a U.S. citizen thanks to their bravery and sacrifice. Over the past four decades, members of my family have worked hard to gain United States citizenship.

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance," she added.

She continued: "But when I read the news headlines or see debates about immigration rage on social media, I feel afraid for those in similar situations. I feel afraid for my country.

"I don't claim to be an expert. I'm not a politician, I'm not a doctor, and I don't work in the system at all. I understand it's flawed and that we need rules and regulations, but we also have to remember that our country was formed by people who came here from other countries.

"It's time to listen to the people whose lives are being directly affected by immigration policies. It's time to get to know the individuals whose complex stories have been reduced to basic headlines," she said.

The actor's personal confession comes at a time when President Donald Trump's policies of sending immigrants from South America to special detention centers is under severe scrutiny, both from American media and democratic bodies.