ISLAMABAD - Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on Wednesday said that the first priority of the ombudsman secretariat was to provide speedy and cost-free justice to the people at their doorstep.

He, while inaugurating a pilot project of hearing proceedings through Skype/IMO, said for the first time in the judicial history of Pakistan the Ombudsman Secretariat had started hearing of complaints through Skype/IMO.

Raana Seerat, Investigation Officer heard five cases through Skype and the complainants from Multan, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Mianwali were present on the occasion. The hearing proceedings of five cases were conducted successfully and the complainants appreciated the efforts of the ombudsman secretariat for providing the facility of hearing the complaints right from their homes.

This pilot project would run for two months and the proper launching of Skype hearing would take place in the first of week of December.