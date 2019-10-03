Share:

“Bizarre” is certainly not the expression that can appropriately express the intensity of my astonishment and anger.

Rushing towards the press gallery Wednesday morning, I found colleagues walking downstairs in drove. They told me that the house had been prorogued without doing any business. The lack of quorum was the apparent cause of it.

“Prorogued or adjourned until Thursday morning?” I kept asking like a disoriented idiot. Finally, I was able to gather that the National Assembly had gone for a long break, after holding just two sittings.

No minister was available to explain why the government felt that sufficient House business had been conducted, only after holding two sittings of a National Assembly session that was expected to continue at least until next week.

Talking to reporters, some opposition legislators kept insisting, however, that the confused status of Qasim Suri, the deputy speaker, had made the government rush for a long break in sheer panic.

Qasim Suri, a youthful first-timer has reached the National Assembly from a seat of Quetta on PTI ticket through the election of July 2018.

After exhaustive hearing of a petition against his win, an Election Tribunal had announced that thousands of “fake votes” led to his victory. An appropriate notification then announced his “de-seating” from the National Assembly Wednesday morning.

The said notification furnished solid legal grounds for the opposition to demand an immediate election to find a new deputy speaker of the National Assembly.

The government anxiously wanted to elude it and is now waiting for Suri to manage a “stay order” from the court for returning to the National Assembly and the office he has been holding here.

Until the final decision regarding the said matter, the National Assembly will stay “suspended.”

The possible return of Qasim Suri to the National Assembly and to his office due to some legalistic lacunas or tricks would not help, though.

Presiding sittings of the National Assembly, Suri had consistently been behaving like a stern schoolteacher. With sanctimonious tone of a typical self-righteous person, he rudely dealt with opposition members.

In a broader perspective, Suri’s arrogance represented the corruption-hating rage of the PTI base. It considers every politician “corrupt and incompetent,” unless proven otherwise.

Suri has also made history of sort by declaring “selected” as an “unparliamentarily expression”. He banned its use in the house and often kept reminding the opposition that for being “duly elected” members of the National Assembly, he and the rest of PTI legislators deserve respect.

The Election Tribunal’s decision sounds like a comeuppance to his arrogance. One seriously wonders how he would deal with it.

No doubt, the PTI government feels instinctively contemptuous to the National Assembly and its procedural rites. But, of late, the opposition has also not been taking this house seriously.

During the two sittings that were held since Monday, too conspicuous remained the absence of Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The PPP marked its presence, however, thanks to active participation by one of its most experienced MNAs, Syed Naveed Qamar. The PML-N, on the other hand, appeared almost non-existent.

It may sound ironic but the fact remains that throughout the past two days, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari appeared desperately trying hard to protect the “parliamentary system.”

Both of them seriously fear that by marching on to Islamabad with “millions” of his followers, sometime in late October, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the JUI-F may create anarchy and chaos.

In Pakistan’s history, such scenes mostly helped extra-parliamentary forces to move in and close the democracy shop for many years.

To protect whatever is left of “parliamentary democracy” in this country, Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari have been eagerly looking for a way out.

They do not want to alienate Maulana Fazlur Rehman either. Supporting his hard stance against the current ruling set-up “in principle,” they don’t want him to push things to the brink, however.

For the moment, their utmost priority is that Maulana should postpone his march until late November.

Even in November, they don’t want him to opt for a do-or-die showdown with the Imran government. They want him to hold a one-day rally in Islamabad, even in November. All opposition parties are promising wholehearted participation in the proposed rally.

While terminating the proposed one-day rally, the PML-N and the PPP plan to announce a “charter of demand,” owned and endorsed by all the political parties, currently opposing the Imran government.

The proposed charter of demand will also set an either/or cutoff date for its implementation.

One is yet not sure about how Maulana Fazlur Rehman would react to a pragmatic-looking strategy that Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are trying hard to evolve.

The PTI government seems clearly set to firmly deal with Maulana’s march, however.

Its first priority is to isolate Maulana and project him to the world as a stubborn leader of the religious-right opting to “invade Islamabad” with crowds of students from Madaris, exclusively controlled by “fundos,” associated with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s MASLAK (religious group or faction).

Such projection of Maulana’s march will surely facilitate the government to deal with it by employing full might of the coercive arms of the state.

But anxiously speaking to this correspondent in whispers, two high-level leaders of the PML-N and the PPP, kept telling me separately that they heard it from “reliable sources” that Prime Minister might actively consider calling for fresh elections, if things appeared going out of control.

One found it extremely difficult to buy the scenario weaved for my consideration. But the leaders I had talked to also claimed that both the PML-N and the PPP were actively considering the option of tabling a move of no confidence against the prime minister, if they failed to push Maulana Fazlur Rehman to a “pragmatic” middle ground.

A prime minister loses the right of advising dissolution of the National Assembly for the purpose of holding fresh elections, if a motion of no confidence is posted against him or her.

I was told that both the PML-N and the PPP were actively considering moving a motion of no confidence against the prime minister, if Maulana Fazlur Rehman remains stuck to his intent of marching to Islamabad in October in his current come-what-may manner.

We have to wait and watch.