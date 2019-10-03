Share:

Human violations by the BJP Government against the minorities in general and Muslims in particular have become order of the day. The occupied Kashmir is converted into a big prison where every kind of sanctions is imposed on common men. Eight hundred thousand Indian military has been given free hand to violate human rights in every nook and corner of the occupied Kashmir. Now thirty thousand Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been given license to kill rape and loot the innocent Kashmiris.

Since partition, Kashmir has been the disputed territory between Pakistan and India. Three wars have been fought between the two countries and it was the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who reported it in the United Nations. On 1st January, 1948, India sought resolution at the security council of UNO.

According to resolution 39 (1948) of the UNO United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) was established to investigate the issues. United Nations Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was also established to monitor the ceasefire line.

Kashmir is the only disputed territory between the two atomic powers of the world. Seven decades have been passed but still UN has failed to take any practical step regarding this very burning issue once again proving that we all come out from Gogol’s overcoat. It is the need of hour to minimize the confrontation as soon as possible otherwise it will cause a severe destruction to the world.

In net shell, the UN shall intervene into this issue as they played role in the case of East Taimur and Bosnia. The history of UN truly highlights the zero interest in solving the far bigger conflict.

The time has come to get rid of the issue. The UN, BRICS and OIC must play role go avoid the world from an enormous disaster. This blunder of abolishing the article 370 A from the Indian constitution will indefinitely strengthen the unity of Pakistani nation and Kashmiris.

DAWOOD KHAN,

Balochistan.