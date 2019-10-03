Share:

ISLAMABAD - A US Congressional Sub-Committee has said that it will hold a hearing on the human rights situation in South Asia with focus on Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on October 22nd.

Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Asia, Congressman Brad Sherman, in a statement in Washington said that Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells, who oversees all State Department policy towards South Asia, would testify at the hearing, Kashmir Media Service reported.

“The hearing will focus on the Kashmir Valley, where many political activists have been arrested and daily life, the internet, and telephone communications have been interrupted,” he said.

The panel will also review the humanitarian situation in Occupied Kashmir and whether Kashmiris have adequate supplies of food, medicine and other essentials, he added.

Brad Sherman said that deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, Scott Busby, who overseas human rights efforts in South Asia, would also testify.

Indian troops martyr one more youth

“We have invited other State Department officials and we also expect to hear from private human rights activists on the issues,” he said.

“In August, I had an opportunity to meet Americans from Kashmir Valley in the San Fernando Valley, alongwith my colleague Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN).

We heard stories of difficulties encountered by my constituents and others, and the fears they have for their loved ones. Since then I have had several additional meetings with Kashmiri Americans,” Brad Sherman said.

“I look forward to learning more about human rights in Kashmir,” he added.

In Occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Ganderbal town.

The operation which was jointly launched by the Indian Army and paramilitary forces on Friday continued till last reports came in.

Seven youth including three in Naranag area of Ganderbal district were killed by the troops on Saturday.

Meanwhile, according to the data compiled by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred 16 Kashmiris including a woman and two young boys during the last month of September.

Of those martyred six youth were killed in fake encounters. The killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned.

During the period, 281 people were injured due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells on peaceful protesters by Indian troops and police personnel.

As many as 157 people including Hurriyat activists and youth were arrested. About 25 residential houses were destroyed during siege and search operations during the month.

The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani while appealing to the people of the Kashmir Valley, Jammu region and Ladakh to remain united like a rock reiterated that they would never compromise their identity, religion and honour.

In his message received by the Kashmir Media Service from Srinagar, the APHC Chairman expressed the confidence that the unparalleled sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not go waste and the freedom of Kashmir is destined to dawn soon.

He urged all Kashmiri politicians to desist from becoming collaborators of India in its nefarious designs against the Kashmiri people.