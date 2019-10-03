Share:

Islamabad - Entrepreneurship and innovation help boost employment, productivity, and trade, and can drive a nation’s economy. The USAID is building the future of entrepreneurship in Pakistan by offering Challenge Fund grants of up to $200,000 to motivated entrepreneurs and innovators. At an event in Islamabad today, American and Pakistani officials celebrated the successes of 20 Challenge Fund grant recipients from Pakistan who have created exciting new business solutions in the information technology.