KANDHKOT - Dozens of widows and orphans of various cities and towns of Kandhkot on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest against non payment of pension.

According to details, a large number of women and children especially widows and orphans around assembled at press club where they were carrying placards and banners in their hands inscribing slogans against district account officers.

The protesters including Mai Malokaan, Mai Saniya, Mai Reeta, Mai Bilkees, Mai Jameela, Mai Hina, Mai Saiba, Shakeela and others complained that they were not paid pensions for last 10 months.

They alleged that due to lethargic attitude of officials and non payment of bribe the officials particularly district account officer did not releasfe the pensions.

They urged the high-ups to look into the matter and release their pensions immediately.