LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 126 new corona cases have been reported during the last 24 hours raising the number of active patients to 1,681 in the province.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that two patients have died during the last 24 hours whereas 95,687 have been recovered out of a total of 99,605 patients.

He said that as many as 12, 63, 117 tests have been conducted in the province and 11,722 tests were entertained during the last 24 hours. Usman Buzdar maintained that positive results have been witnessed due to effective anti-corona measures in the province. He said the Punjab government succeeded in countering coronavirus to a large extent as compared with other provinces.

He said violation of corona SOPs will not be tolerated in educational institutions.

He said that opposition rendered only lip-service during the corona epidemic and failed to do anything practically. The opposition even tried to divide the nation on this sensitive issue, he said, adding that the effective measures of the government were also acknowledged internationally.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took timely decisions and far-reaching steps have helped to deal with the situation.