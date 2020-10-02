Share:

Rawalpindi-Police on Friday apprehended 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 46,420 cash, three motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, informed a Police spokesman.

Civil Line police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested eight gamblers namely Aziz Ullah, Malik Iqbal, Hikmat Shah, Sana Ullah, Sunail Masih, Weeshal Masih, Shan Masih and recovered Rs 31,000 cash, seven mobile phones and other valuable from their possession. In another operation, Kallar Saydian Police arrested five accused namely Muhammad Fiaz, Asad, Imran Khan, Muhammad Luqman and Muhmmad when they were busy in gambling activities and seized Rs15,420, six mobile phones, three motorcycles, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody. Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigation was underway, he added.