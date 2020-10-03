Share:

HYDERABAD - The 277th urs of renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazarat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai began on Friday at his shrine in Bhit Shah. Coronavirus SOPs were observed due to a fresh spike in cases.

The celebrations began with “Chaddar” and floral wreaths laying ceremony at the Mazar of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai performed by Sindh Auqaf Minister Sohail Anwar Sial. Among others, Sindh Secretary Auqaf Akhtar Hussain Bugti, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch and officers of the district administration and Police of Matiari district were also present on the occasion.

Due to expected threat of spread of COVID-19, the district administration has adopted strict measures and allowing only those devotees who are following the SOPs of the government. Besides, adequate security arrangements have also been made in the town in order to avert any untoward incident during urs celebrations.

Sindh government had already postponed all official events usually organized in connection with the urs celebrations of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai every year. Distribution of Shah Latif Award is the only ceremony which will be organized by Sindh Culture Department at H.T. Sorly Hall Bhitshah on October 4, 2020, the last day of urs celebrations.