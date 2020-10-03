Share:

peshawar - Police on Friday arrested four persons impersonating as policemen near Ander Sheher bazaar in the city.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Waqar Azeem said that while wearing law enforcers’ uniforms and carrying automatic weapons, the criminals were roaming in a black double cabin pick-up having installed fake number plates.

During checking, the policeman from of Khan Raziq Police Station arrested the imposters, who were identified as Javed, Mir Afzal, Shah Zamin, and Awal Khan.

Waqar said they were investigating the case to find out why they were roaming wearing uniforms and carrying weapons in a vehicle. He said fake police badges, three Kalashnikov rifles and other items were also seized from the arrestees.

WOMAN KILLED BY HUSBAND IN HARIPUR COURT PREMISES

Meanwhile, a woman prisoner was shot dead by her husband in the premises of Haripur district courts.

The woman was facing kidnapping charges of her real niece and was on judicial remand in Haripur jail.

Siddiq Shah from the Haripur City Police Station claimed to have arrested the alleged killer. He said Sadaf Bashir, 29, of village Dartiyan in Khanpur tehsil, was married to Sajid Mehmood and the couple had two minor children.

On July 30, 2020, an FIR was registered in the Khanpur Police Station against Sadaf Bashir and her accomplices under section 363/34 PPC on the complaint of Sadaf’s real brother Ghulam Farid Awan. The complainant accused his real sister of kidnaping her niece Laiba Bibi, 14. She was arrested and was on judicial remand in the Central Jail Haripur.

On Friday, she was brought to the court of Senior Civil Judge Jasmshed Kundi for hearing on her bail application under police custody. However, Sajid fired at her while she was walking towards the jail van parked in the parking area of district courts.

She suffered two bullet wounds and was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre wherefrom she was referred to Ayub Medical Complex, Abbottabad. However, she succumbed to wounds on the way, police and hospital sources said.