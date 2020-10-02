Share:

The standard of education in Sindh is deteriorating year by year. Unfortunately, no proper measures are taken against those concerned factors. The proper recruitments of teaching staff would bring definite change and it can uplift literacy rate too. For PST, JEST and HST, there should be no requirement of B.Ed. degree instead of one year special training, after the appointment.

The policy of B.Ed. should be done away with and teaching staff be appointed by open merit. In this way, candidates would compete outstandingly. Teaching staff would definitely bring a huge boost in literacy rate because hundreds of thousand students are having B.Ed. degree but lacking in the basics of teaching expertise. The only solution of uplifting literacy rate is to change policy. The B.Ed. degree should be abolished and after appointment, all successful candidates should be given training for teaching expertise.

In this concern, all students of Sindh appeal to Chief Minister and Education Minister. Please play a pivotal role and abolish the B.Ed. degree so that competition in teaching staff can differentiate candidates.

IMTIAZ ESSA HALEPOTO,

Jamshoro.