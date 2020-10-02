Share:

When Rana Aurangzeb, Burewala’s Assistant Commissioner (AC), ordered his guard to thrash a security guard at a private school, he blatantly displayed how officials tend to abuse power and how higher ups in the bureaucracy would rather defend one of their own than stand by the law—wronging the average citizen as a result. Fortunately, the provincial government decided to stand against this injustice and demanded accountability thereby setting a precedent of intolerance for such exploitation of government platforms.

When the AC was asked by the security guard to get his temperature checked before entering the premises of the school, he took it as a personal offence and instructed his guards to use force as a method to put the guard, who was merely doing his job in his place. What’s most ironic is that the purpose of the AC’s visit was to determine whether schools were adhering to pandemic induced protocols to prevent the transmission of the virus. Thus, lashing out when asked to oblige to rules and regulations, much like everyone else, is absolutely uncalled for. Additionally, the credibility of the police officers who filed the FIR, without seeking more information on the matter—like going through surveillance tapes, speaking to the guard or interviewing witnesses—is also put into question. In the end, what becomes evident is that any individual who has amassed influence is able to escape the bounds of law and act freely, in whatever way they determine to be the best. Fortunately, there are still those like Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant (SA) to the Prime Minister, who have acknowledged the misuse of authority and asked all relevant bodies to remove the AC from his post and launch an investigation into the legitimacy of the registered FIR.

The amount of public backlash and criticism that the official has received has highlighted the discrepancies within the system and singled out those, like the provincial government, who are willing to take a stand against such practices.