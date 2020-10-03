Share:

ABBOTTABAD - As part of the operation to control the black economy in the country, the tax authorities have unearthed tax evasion of Rs15.4 million by seizing 730 cartons of 7.3 million illicit cigarette sticks from two loaded trucks near Abbottabad.

The consignment, coming from Muzaffarabad to Rawalpindi, was without payment of duties and taxes in violation of the rules and regulations, evading cumulative taxes of Rs15.395 million, official documents revealed. A surveillance squad of the FBR’s Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation during patrolling took two loaded trucks in custody with the help of the local police and on search recovered the illicit cigarettes of brand.

The raiding team seized the non-duty paid cigarettes along with the vehicles under section 26 of the Federal Excise Act 2005 and were moved to the main office for further necessary action under the law.

Further, the documents revealed that an illegal manufacturing unit established in Buner was involved in the infringement of different trademarks and copyrights. The company is neither registered with the SECP nor the FBR.

It has also not declared its machinery used for the manufacturing of cigarettes, which is mandatory under Federal Excise Act and corresponding rules. The company in the past had remained sealed on FBR orders allegedly manufacturing counterfeit cigarettes.

It is worth mentioning here that illicit cigarette manufacturing causes a huge revenue loss the government every year and FBR is always on the move, especially in KP, to find out such factories. In this regard RTO Peshawar has been very effective in discouraging this illicit cartel.