ISLAMABAD- A stone head carved around 700 years ago that is thought to depict King Edward II has been unearthed during a dig at the former site of Shaftesbury Abbey in Dorset. Archaeologists said that ‘stunning’ find may once have formed part of a previously unknown gallery of sculptures of kings and queens within the grand building. The statues, the experts suggest, may have helped screen off the public part of the abbey from the section reserved for the members of the nunnery.