OKARA-The annual elections of the Okara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) completed Friday in the chamber’s office. Flt. Lt. (r) Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad Iqbal was elected unopposed as president OCCI for the year 2020-21. Election Commissioner Sheikh Ihsanul Haq announced the results of the election. Thus the second and final activity of the OCCI was accomplished as routine. The former president OCCI Sheikh Muhammad Iqbal Shahid, MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj, MPA Chaudhry Muneebul Haq felicitated the winning office bearers of the OCCI.