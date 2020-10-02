Share:

ISLAMABAD-Billie Eilish wowed fans in her eerie and dramatic music video for James Bond’s No Time To Die, which was released. The singer-songwriter, 18, released the song eight months ago, but the accompanying video premiered this week in the run-up to 007’s return to the big screen next month. The star delivers a dark and brooding performance in the clip which features black and white footage of her singing with scenes from the film. The fast-cutting footage focuses on the romance between Bond and Madeleine Swann - played by Lea Seydoux - who he is rumored to marry in the film, with the couple sharing a steamy kiss.

The highly-anticipated music video also features a tense car chase and shows CIA agent Paloma - played by Ana de Armas - involved dramatic fight while wearing a glamorous ballgown.