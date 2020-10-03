Share:

A fire brigade was sent to the scene to contain the fire that erupted from the blast. It has since been extinguished, Mehr News cited emergency services as saying.

A welder has been killed in an explosion in the Iranian city Shahreza in Isfahan province, Mehr news reported Saturday.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred because a worker in the industrial Razi neighbourhood of the city was careless while doing welding works too close to an oil tank.

In July, a massive fire erupted at a parking lot in Kermanshah province in the west of Iran because a fuel tank exploded. Several people were injured in the incident, but no deaths were reported.

Several weeks before, a major explosion hit the Natanz nuclear site, the country's primary uranium processing compound, and a separate blast ripped through the Parchin military complex near the Iranian capital of Tehran.