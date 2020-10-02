Share:

Islamabad - The body of a 24-year-old man was found on Friday in Chakwal, two days after he was kidnapped from Athal Chowk, the limits of Police Station (PS) Koral. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Jahangir, they said adding that police have inserted murder section in the First Information Report (FIR) earlier registered against Imran and four of his accomplices on offence of kidnapping. According to SHO PS Koral Inspector Asjad Mehmood, five people allegedly kidnapped Muhammad Jahangir from Athal Chowk some two days ago and his body was found in Chakwal. He said police registered case and started investigation.