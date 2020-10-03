Share:

The central leadership of the opposition parties will hold a session of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) today (Saturday).

According to sources, the central leadership of 12 opposition parties including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman will attend the session via video link during which central positions of the alliance will be assigned.

On the other hand, the meeting of the steering committee of the PDM will be held on October 5 in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting will decide about the roadmap for anti-government rallies, meetings and protests.