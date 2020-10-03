Share:

lakki marwat - Bannu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi inaugurated an open air gym in the sports complex on Friday.

Regional sports officer Amir Zahid Shah and office bearers of sports organisations were present on the occasion. The sports officer told the divisional commissioner that the provincial sports department had built the gym to provide the local youths with facilities of body building and exercise and indoor games.

He said that the gym facility would help youths to keep themselves physically fit.

Yousafzai appreciated the sports department for providing exercising and body building facilities to the youths. He said that the local administration would provide all out assistance to the sports department to promote sporting facilities in Bannu division.

He called upon the youths to take advantage of the free exercising facilities at the newly established gym and use their energies in positive and healthy activities.

Meanwhile, speaking at a khuli kuchery (open session) at the auditorium hall in Bannu city, Divisional Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai called upon the citizens to pay their utilities and help power supply company to curb electricity theft and improve recoveries. He said that the administration would approach higher quarters concerned for reducing the duration of power load shedding.

The divisional commissioner also said that illegal gas outages would not be tolerated at all and those responsible for troubling people would face action.

On the occasion, local residents asked the administration to take notice of excessive load shedding as unbearable and long power suspensions have added to their troubles.

They said that several parts of the entire region were hit hard by electricity load shedding. They said that several urban localities in Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts were also under the grip of gas outages.