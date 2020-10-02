Share:

ISLAMABAD-The conciliatory committee system is the best to resolve the cases of minor nature and it helps police to save its precious time and pay attention on important tasks of public welfare.

It was stated by SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh while addressing members of conciliatory committees in a meeting at Sabzi Mandi police station on Friday. The meeting held following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was attended by DSP Ghulam Muhammad Baqir and heads of four police stations and members of conciliatory committees there.