Pakistan on Saturday has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 313,984. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,507.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 553 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Till now 137,783 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,665 in Punjab, 37,908 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,713 in Islamabad, 15,323 in Balochistan, 2,776 in Azad Kashmir and 3,816 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,517 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Sindh, 2,238 in Punjab, 1,260 in KP, 146 in Balochistan, 183 in Islamabad, 88 in GB and 75 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,615,244 coronavirus tests and 35,071 in last 24 hours. 298,593 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 511 patients are in critical condition.