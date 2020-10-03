Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation Dr. Sania Nishtar said on Saturday Ehsaas Governance and Integrity Policy and Observatory project to ensure rule-based control on the use of public resources in social welfare agencies.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review progress on the project.

Dr. Sania Nishtar said the project will promote efficiency, transparency, and accountability of results.

The policy is meant to address institutionalize corruption and collusion in social welfare organizations, SAPM on Poverty Alleviation added.