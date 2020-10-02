Share:

LAHORE-The election process to elect new directors & office bearers of Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) for the term 2020-2021 has been completed.

In 33rd annual general meeting of PDA, it was announced that the Executive Committee elected following persons, unanimously, as office bearers of Pakistan Dairy Association for the next term. Newly elected chairman PDA, Ali Ahmed Khan, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan Limited (FCEPL), has a vast experience of 25 years as a senior level executive. His previous roles include CEO at IFFCO Dubai, General Manager, Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan, Marketing and Sales Director Pakistan Tobacco Company and Head of Marketing Pepsi Cola International. Khan has an MBA degree from the Institute of Business Administration, Karachi University. He joined FrieslandCampina Engro Pakistan in March 2017.

Ali Ahmed Khan, on being elected as the chairman of PDA, stated: “It is an honor and a privilege to be elected as the chairman of the Pakistan Dairy Association. By working together, we will ensure Pakistan’s dairy sector scales new heights. The unification of expertise on a singular platform will enable rapid transformation and deliver unprecedented value to the dairy sector, our citizens and our economy”.