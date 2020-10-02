Share:

ISLAMABAD-The in-demand model stars in a sizzling shoot as the face of the Fall/Winter 2020 campaign. The US beauty wows in the collection which is full of eye-catching 90s power dressing in bold prints and colours. Emily shows off her incredible figure in a turquoise satin mini dress for a series of shots, flaunting her long legs as she perches on a bathroom sink for the quirky shoot. The collection is full of racy looks with a mix of cut-outs, sheers and plunging necklines. As well as the 90s, it also draws inspiration from the 80s with power shoulders, and iconic embellished pieces. Emily is also seen modelling a racy zebra print number, complete with a matching hat as she poses up a storm on a leather couch. The collection also includes accessories with one of the key pieces a pair of stunning thigh-high diamante boots.