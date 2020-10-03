Share:

The CEOs of the most prominent social media networks are going to testify on Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which is designed to strip online intermediaries of responsibility for what is said/published by other people on their websites.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey have agreed to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee on 28 October concerning Section 230 of the US Communications Decency Act.

The announcement comes after the committee voted to subpoena social media CEOs if needed.

Twitter has posted that Dorsey is prepared to testify, noting that it will take place shortly before the 3 November election.

Zuckerberg's participation was confirmed by a Facebook spokesman, CNBC News reported, adding that the Commerce Committee confirmed the presence of all three CEOs.

According to Section 230, "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider".

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have repeatedly accused Facebook, Google's YouTube, and Twitter of trying to censor conservative voices. Likewise, multiple tweets and retweets by President Trump have been marked as "manipulated media" or given a fact-check label.

In response, the Republicans have called for reforming Section 230.