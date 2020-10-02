Share:

ISLAMABAD-Theorists publish improved prediction for the tiny difference in kaon decays observed by experiments. An international collaboration of theoretical physicists—including scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory (BNL) and the RIKEN-BNL Research Center (RBRC)—has published a new calculation relevant to the search for an explanation of the predominance of matter over antimatter in our universe. The collaboration, known as RBC-UKQCD, also includes scientists from CERN (the European particle physics laboratory), Columbia University, the University of Connecticut, the University of Edinburgh, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Regensburg, and the University of Southampton.

They describe their result in a paper to be published in the journal Physical Review D and has been highlighted as an “editor’s suggestion.”