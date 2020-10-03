Share:

The opposition parties on Saturday nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) - a multiparty alliance of the opposition.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the decision was made with the consensus of all opposition parties.

Meanwhile, sources within the opposition parties revealed the senior vice president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM would be from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties would be given posts of deputy secretary generals.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- a multiparty alliance of the opposition parties- will hold its first public gathering in Quetta on October 1.