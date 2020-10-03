Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Opposition parties through consensus have nominated Jamiat ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as the head of the newly formed Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). The sources within the Opposition parties revealed that deadlock on the allocations of the posts of PDM was ended after all the parties agreed on the name of Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of the PDM. The sources further said that the post of the General Secretary was given to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and that of Senior Vice President was given to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The sources disclosed that JUI’s Shah Owais Noorani was given the post of Information Secretary and one member from each party will be given the responsibility of Vice President. While answering a question the source said that all the posts were on rotational basis which will be changing after completing its fixed time limit.

It must be noted that the Opposition parties had some differences over the allocations of post as PPP wanted to allocate the post on rotational basis and tried to convince the other parties to accept their proposal. Meanwhile, talking to The Nation Abdul Jaleel Jan a senior leader of JUI-F said that the real Opposition power was JUI-F and Maulana Fazlur Rehman because he was the only leader having strong street power.

He stated that the first gathering of PDM in Quetta on October 11 will realise the real power of the JUI-f to the other Opposition parties and also to the government.

He concluded that Maulana Fazlur Rehman had the ability to lead the Opposition because his narrative and stance against the government was constant since the very first day.

While answering a question he claimed that they have mobilised their workers across the KP and will soon expend its protests to the rest of the provinces for the purpose to give tough time to the government.