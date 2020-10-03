Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a gang involved in supplying drugs to government officials and private individuals in Islamabad.

ANF intelligence sources said an operation was carried out in the F-7, F-10, F-11, and G-12 neighbourhoods of the federal capital, during which seven people, a woman among them, were arrested.

More than Rs300 million worth of drugs, including ice, heroin, hashish, and cocaine, as well as arms and ammunition were seized from the possession of the arrested gang members. A foreign national part of the gang, believed to be smuggling drugs into the country from abroad, was also nabbed.

The gang was involved in supply of drugs to educational institutions and important personalities, including government officials and private individuals, the sources said and added their names are being kept under wraps.

They said the ANF has retrieved important data from the arrested drug peddlers’ mobile phones. One of them also confessed to supplying drugs to policemen, the sources disclosed.

Earlier this week, the government decided to launch a joint operation against drug lords to purge the country of narcotics. Sources had said the decision came at a high-level meeting jointly presided over by Minister for Anti-Narcotics Azam Swati and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Faiz Hameed.