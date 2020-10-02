Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday approved the increase in grants of the doctors serving in the public sector hospitals of the city.

The letter issued by the ministry to Accountant General Pakistan said that it directed to convey sanction of the President for grant/revision of following defined with immediate effect subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility criteria defined/prescribed in key performance indicators in respect of doctors serving in federal hospitals namely Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC), National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) and Federal General Hospital (FGH) under the administrative control of Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The letter said that the non-practicing allowance of BS-19, 20 and 21 has been revised with 50% of initial basic pay of 2018 and BS-17 and 18 has been increased with 75 per cent of initial basic pay of 2018.

Meanwhile, Special Healthcare Allowance of BS-19, 20, 21 has been increased with 50 per cent of initial basic pay of 2018 and BS 17 and 18 with 75 per cent of initial basic pay of 2018.

The expenditure will be met from within sanction budget under Head of Account07- Health, 073 hospital services.

The Finance Division in its office memorandum issued said that the undersigned is directed to refer to M/o National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination OM NO. 10-368/2019-H-I dated 01.10.2020 on the subject noted above and to enclose herewith duly signed sanction letter.