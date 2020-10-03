Share:

Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill says the government has taken solid steps for progress and development of the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore on Saturday, he said when the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf came into power, the country’s economy was in shambles and Prime Minister Imran Khan strived hard to stabilize the national economy.

He said Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game by leveling allegations against the army.

Shabaz gill said Pakistan Army always helps the nation in difficult situations.