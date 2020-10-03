Share:

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan says that India by depriving 8 million people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir of their economic rights is bent on killing them with starvation.

Talking to Ameer Jamat-e-Islami, Siraj-Ul Haq in Islamabad on Saturday, he said Modi-led government is snatching contracts of all development and trade projects from the Kashmiris and allotting them to Hindus so as to detach Kashmiris of their just right to self-determination. However, India will never succeed in its nefarious designs.

Sardar Masood Khan suggested into an international resistance movement against these nefarious designs. Speaking on the occasion, Senator Siraj Ul Haq said that whole Pakistani nation is united on supporting Kashmiris in their right to self-determination.

He said Indian illegal and immoral steps particularly last year steps exposed India's real face. This ugly face and false narrative need to be exposed further on every international and national forum.

Meanwhile, Siraj-ul-Haq also called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, he categorically stated that Pakistani Government and nation will never retreat from political diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Expressing his views, Raja Farooq Haider Khan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for truly representing aspirations of the Kashmiris at all International forum.